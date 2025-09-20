ANGELA Nyirenda has shared the struggles she faced at the start of her 21-year career, saying it was so difficult to call herself a musician that she often had to apologise or explain why she was pursuing music. Speaking at a media briefing for the Insaka Cultural Music Festival, the legendary artiste expressed her pride in surviving more than two decades in the industry and her joy at seeing a new generation of female artistes break through. Nyirenda also praised the festival organisers for featuring female musicians across the event’s lineup. The festival, which began yesterday and runs through Sunday at the Showgrounds, includes a lineup of artistes performing over three days with a different theme each day: Youth Music...