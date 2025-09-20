LEGENDARY artiste Moses Sakala has congratulated fellow musician Danny Kaya on successfully hosting his music festival, saying it was a realisation of a long-held dream. Sakala recalls that in the early days of their careers, they could only watch such events on television. Speaking at a media briefing for the Insaka Cultural Music Festival, Sakala said he does not believe in competition in the arts and music, likening the industry to a garden where every artist is like a different flower. Meanwhile, Danny Kaya says since 2019, he has been determined to create the first Zambian festival for local musicians, supported by Zambian companies and delivered to international standards, a vision he says has grown over the past seven years....