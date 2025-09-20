WITH voting officially open for the Kwacha Music Awards, the competition is fiercer than ever. One category attracting particular attention is Album of the Year, where Cleo Ice Queen goes head-to-head with male artistes. Not stopping there, she’s also in the running for Best Hip Hop/Rap Song, once again going toe-to-toe with some of the country’s top male contenders. Several artistes dominated the nominations, appearing in more than six categories. Chile One leads with seven nominations, Yo Maps has six, Chester has five, with Eondongana Nankwe nominated in three, and Roberto has four, among other artistes. The announcement of the nominations sparked confusion, with some artistes feeling they deserved more recognition. The situation intensified when Olio’s record label revealed that...