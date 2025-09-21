SALIMA Sikutwa, a 17-year-old pupil from Roma Girls School, has been awarded a 100 percent scholarship to Unicaf University after she won an essay competition. The contest, which saw over 160 participants, focused on the topic of climate change and its impact on Zambia’s economy. The competition, a partnership between Unicaf University and the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), was open to secondary school final year students and graduates up to the age of 25. The two runners-up, Francis Mwansa and Thomas Nyambe, were awarded scholarships of 90 percent and 85 percent, along with cheques for $100 and $50, respectively. All three winners also received a tablet. The competition had a rigorous, three-stage screening process. Initially, 166 essays were screened...