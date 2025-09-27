Petersen says one lesson he has learnt from Moses Sakala, Danny Kaya, and JK is that being friendly and building good relationships with other artistes is essential for staying relevant in the music industry. Petersen says he quit as a civil servant because the routine of an everyday job did not suit his lifestyle or orientation as an artiste. Featuring on Local Rhythm Countdown, he said if an artiste focuses only on their own music and doesn’t build friendships, they will be forgotten once their songs stop being popular. “…So, now I had to go to people like Danny, JK, and Moses Sakala just to have conversations and understand what makes an artiste stay and be relevant even when he...