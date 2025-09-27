Once airing five times a week, Mpali now hits screens just twice weekly on Thursdays and Fridays in Season 8, and despite some viewers saying the drama is losing momentum, creator Frank Sibbuku says the show is far from over, here to stay, and has reached its climax. Sibbuku says the show is very exciting and realistic, with stories that feel close to home, and viewers shouldn’t miss any episodes as interesting characters are being introduced and a lot of drama can be expected in the coming episodes. Sibbuku was speaking in a live stream on Mpali actress Lindiwe’s Facebook page during a casual engagement with the cast and crew, in an unscripted behind-the-scenes moment at one of the series’...