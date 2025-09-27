It all started when Mampi shared a few innocent photos from her friend’s Chilanga Mulilo, meant to capture the joy of the day. Almost instantly, however, the comments section erupted, not with congratulations, but with the question, “When will you get married?” Over the weekend, the Songbird turned heads at makeup artist Abby’s Makeover, mingling with fellow artiste rapper Xaven and other familiar faces. Sharing snapshots from the event, she captioned them: “We went out to celebrate love; Abby’s Makeover Chilanga Mulilo was absolutely lit.” Mampi, who normally ignores such comments, couldn’t let this one slide this time. She shared screenshots of people asking when she would get married and captioned them: “So ninshi, we’re not allowed to bath or...