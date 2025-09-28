Filmmaker, director, and producer M’faweli Tau says film goes far beyond the actors on screen, noting she does not blame parliamentarians for failing to fully grasp the industry’s breadth. Last week, parliamentarians shot down a private member’s motion that sought the establishment of a Film Fund to promote the growth of the film industry. The motion was rejected on grounds that the fund would benefit only a few. But M’faweli argues that film is far more than just actors, insisting it is an industry that creates jobs across multiple sectors and should not be dismissed as benefiting only a few. M’faweli, who is also pice president of the National Association of Media Arts, says film has the potential to boost...