UNIVERSITY of Lusaka (UNILUS) and China’s MeCan Medical have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the Chinese company sponsor three underprivileged but deserving students annually to study at UNILUS. Each student will receive a $1,200 scholarship to help cover school expenses. The MoU, which will take effect in January 2026, will enable the selected students to pursue a program of their choice at the Chongwe-based university. Speaking after the signing, UNILUS Vice-Chancellor Prof Pinalo Chifwanakeni said MeCan had been providing medical supplies to the university’s hospital for a long time, and it was from that background that they decided to extend their support to disadvantaged students. “First and foremost, we’ve got a long relationship with MeCan, in...