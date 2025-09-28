WHEN Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma received the first copy of the new Zambia National Service book last week, he held decades of history captured for future generations. The moment was made even more remarkable when the book was delivered to him by a drone, symbolizing both the innovation and the forward-looking vision of the Zambia National Service. The launch, held at the ZNS Charles Joseph Nyirenda Training School in Kafue, marked the unveiling of the first-ever history book documenting the evolution of the Service since its inception. Titled Zambia’s Land Army: Unmasking the History of the Zambia National Service, the book is a comprehensive account of the Service’s evolution. Comprising seven parts and 23 chapters and spanning 3,334 pages,...