CONTEMPORARY Kalindula, Traditional Pop and Jazz artiste James Chamanyazi has advised Zambian artistes who are aiming for international recognition to stop trying to compete with Western genres, arguing that those styles are not originally theirs and international audiences don’t need more of what they already have. Speaking from his own experience, Chamanyazi shared that while performing abroad, his English songs and hip-hop-inspired tracks drew little attention. However, the moment he played Kalindula, the crowd came alive, eager to discover the unique Zambian sound. Chamanyazi says Zambian musicians should take pride in their own sound, because it’s what makes them stand out on the international stage. At the launch of the Makewane Na Kalindula music festival, Chamanyazi said there’s a need...