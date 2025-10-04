Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu (r) appreciating the sponsors for the 2026 Ngoma Awards during the award launch at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th September 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THIS year’s 20th edition of the Ngoma Awards will see an increase in prize money, with the government raising the amount from K5,000 to a minimum of K20,000 as part of efforts to recognise and reward artistic excellence. Speaking at the official launch of this year’s awards, Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu said the awards will be bigger and more rewarding, with improved prizes designed to motivate artists and celebrate their contribution to the country’s culture. And Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) vice-president Yahya Kaba, popularly known as KB, says the awards should be fully adjudicated rather than largely dependent on public votes. The 20th edition of the Ngoma Awards will be held on December 11, 2025....