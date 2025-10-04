Ty2 says he never knew the songs he wrote as a young man would become the soundtrack to people falling in love, getting married or believing in love again. Ty2 now believes his music is more than entertainment; he calls it a gift from God, one that has allowed him to speak life into relationships and leave lasting messages in people’s hearts. When Ty2 performs at large events or weddings, he doesn’t just sing, he studies the crowd. “I look at people’s eyes, I look at their faces. They think I’m just singing, but no, I’m actually scanning through. And I know who’s feeling certain things. And I’m like, okay,” he says. Appearing on the 50K Podcast with Benas, Ty2...