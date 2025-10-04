REGGAE artiste Maiko Zulu has chosen to withdraw his nomination from the Humanitarian category at this year’s Kwacha Music Awards after being nominated alongside his wife, Sista D. Maiko says his decision to step back is a sign of unity, stressing that while competition is healthy for artistes, sometimes it isn’t necessary. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Maiko explained that while being nominated alongside his wife in the same category is exciting, their relationship and personal values, built over 35 years of marriage, take precedence over competition in the music awards. Maiko noted that the couple’s support base was in disarray over who to vote for, even splitting their daughter, who didn’t know who to choose and considered abstaining....