AS foreign beats dominate Zambia’s airwaves and stages, legendary musician Moses Sakala warns that indigenous sounds like Kalindula, the very DNA of Zambian music, are being pushed to the brink of extinction. Moses explains that this is why his team has launched the Makewane Na Kalindula Music Festival, to revive the genre, restore its cultural significance, and put Zambian music back where it belongs. The festival will be an annual celebration, held every November, and this year, it will take place at the Government Complex. Kalindula legends, including Moses Sakala, Angela Nyirenda, James Chamanyazi, Amayenge Band, Green Buffaloes Band, and many more, will grace the stage, bringing the true sound of Zambia to life. Before the speeches even began, the...