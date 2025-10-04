ZAMBIAN Music Copyright Protection Society (ZAMCOPS) General Manager, Mirrias Siamutondo, has observed that more foreign music is being consumed than original traditional music on TV and radio, with local airplay dropping from 95 percent in the past to below 50 percent today. Siamutondo says the reduction in airplay has led to a significant drop in royalties paid out to artists. Speaking at the press briefing for the launch of the Makewane Na Kalindula Festival, an event set for November and organised by Moses Sakala in partnership with Crown TV, Siamutondo said the festival is a positive initiative that will help revive traditional music and boost its airplay. He explained that ZAMCOPS oversees artists’ copyright and performance rights, ensuring that all...