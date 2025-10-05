ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Elias Munshya, has addressed the recent online controversy surrounding images that allegedly showed him in a compromising situation, dismissing the claims as politically driven fabrications and simply part of the price of leadership in a democracy. Munshya, who has been trending since last week, faced calls for his recall, with critics branding him a “playboy” and accusing him of neglecting his diplomatic duties. In a candid conversation with Diggers Life, reflecting on his journey since his appointment as High Commissioner three years ago, Munshya said he draws inspiration from President Hakainde Hichilema’s strength in the face of frequent criticism, noting that despite the hostility leaders encounter, their duty remains to serve the...