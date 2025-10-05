FORMER vice president Inonge Wina has recounted her experiences managing party politics as the national chairperson of the Patriotic Front (PF) after the death of Michael Chilufya Sata. She explained that the party was in a crisis, being torn apart by people vying for positions. She described a struggle, especially from men, to take over the party presidency, but she had to work very hard, day and night, to ensure she brought cohesion. Wina, a former NGOCC Board Chairperson and Zambia’s first female Vice President, shared these reflections during the NGOCC podcast to celebrate the organisation’s 40th anniversary. Her discussion covered her time at NGOCC, her entry into politics, and her tenure as Vice President. Wina expressed concern that the...