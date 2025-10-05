Reflecting on her experiences in Mongu Prison, Mumbi Phiri has revealed the difficult conditions faced by women in Western Province, noting that some, out of vulnerability, plead guilty to crimes they did not commit. She recounted cases of women from Kalumwange in Kaoma, Senanga in Lyangati Village, Lukulu, and Mwandi in Sesheke who were accused of murder. Mumbi said several women were detained for years and only released after acquittal or probation, while in a more recent case, a juvenile mother from Mwandi was also taken into custody. In a live video on her Facebook page, Mumbi appealed to members of parliament from the affected areas to intervene and support the women. She began her video by highlighting how load...