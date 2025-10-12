There was a murmur in the Chelstone Local Court when it emerged that a 20-year-old woman of Kalikiliki had brought two men forward as the fathers of her child because the biological father could not provide financial support. This is a matter in which Godfrey Tembo, 43, of Kalikiliki, a bricklayer, sued John Zilongo, 29, also of Kalikiliki, for impregnating his daughter, Elizabeth Tembo, and failing to pay K25,000 damage. The court heard that Elizabeth initially identified John as the biological father of her child but later introduced Jonathan Nakamba after her father, Godfrey, insisted she choose a man who was financially stable, claiming John was too poor. But in his defence, Godfrey said even if his daughter had brought...