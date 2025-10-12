Reflecting on her 20 years in politics, former Petauke Central MP Dora Siliya says she endured some of the most sexist headlines as a woman in politics, with people accusing her of being appointed to ministerial positions because she used her “back power” to rise to the top. Having served as minister six times, Siliya says she always had to prove herself, recalling how during her first month as Education Minister, students rioted because she was “too stylish,” and how, as Agriculture Minister, critics sneered at her manicured nails and wondered if she had ever set foot on a farm. In a recent appearance on Africa Here & Now, Dora revealed that she lost the first time she ran for...