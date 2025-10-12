Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila has enjoyed a distinguished 55-year career in media, creating iconic programs like Frank Talk, Kwacha Good Morning Zambia, and Let the People Talk. Yet, despite his trailblazing contributions, he says he feels underappreciated, noting that he is often excluded from major events and press conferences unless he personally requests to attend. About his retirement, Mutubila says it’s not easy to give up a purpose or a calling. He views retirement not as an end but as a transition into something new, encouraging others to face it without fear and to remain active and purposeful in whatever they pursue next. In a chat with Diggers Life, Mutubila says having a young girlfriend keeps him feeling youthful and...