MAMPI, the Queen Diva, says she’s achieved so much in her life, yet people rarely celebrate her wins. Instead, they choose to dwell on what doesn’t matter and gossip about when she’ll get married or have children. Now, she’s turning all that talk into music. Her new single Mulomo, featuring Chile One MrZambia, is a direct response to those who keep asking when she’ll get married or have children. The song also speaks out against the pressure society puts on women to live according to other people’s expectations. In it, Mampi makes it clear that her value isn’t measured by marriage or motherhood, but by the success and confidence she’s built for herself. “Your mulomo has some witchcraft. I can’t...