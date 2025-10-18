FILMMAKER and actor Cosmas Ngandwe, aka Logic, says if elders think he is performing Chimbuya wrongly, they should call him and guide him privately rather than publicly shaming him. “In an event that we are not doing the right thing, the way you taught us, it should be a thing where you call us, sit us down. We’re not junkies. We’re not unruly,” he says. During the funeral of Wanga Zulu, Logic faced a lot of criticism from both industry peers and members of the public who questioned the way he carried out the Chimbuya. One of the people who criticised him is vlogger Simon Mwewa Chitambala, who made a series of posts and a live stream. In one of...