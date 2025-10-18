TEARS, laughter and memories mingled at the Lusaka Playhouse on Tuesday as the creative industry gathered to bid farewell to Wanga Zulu, the actress who brought Mai Guru and Junza to life. Among the mourners, emotions ran highest for Mwiza, Mai Guru’s on-screen co-wife, whose quiet sobs filled the hall, capturing the heartbreak of losing one of their own. Even Mpali creator Frank Sibbuku could not hold back tears as he filmed the tributes, showing the bond Wanga had forged not just with audiences, but with the very people who brought her stories to life. For those watching the farewell online, tears were already flowing, but for those present at the Lusaka Playhouse, the grief was overwhelming. Emotions ran high...