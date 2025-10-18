US-based Zambian dancehall artiste TBwoy says his win against Zain in 2009 made it possible for musicians to start getting paid whenever their songs were used as caller tunes by telecom companies. In 2009, TBwoy sued Zain in the Commercial Court in the case of Tanonga Swana vs Zain after the telecommunications companies began using his music without permission. At the time, his hit song Mwati Uziba had become a household name, and telecoms were selling it as caller tunes, generating significant revenue, without consulting him or other Zambian musicians. Frustrated by the lack of support from music rights societies, TBwoy took the legal route, determined to protect his works and ensure that musicians could finally start getting paid whenever...