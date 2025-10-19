A WOMAN of Mtendere has lamented before court that after she got a Village Banking loan of K117,000 for her husband, he started spending nights away from home and later abandoned her. In this matter, Memory Masange, 35, has sued her husband, Daniel Phiri, 45, for divorce, citing his desertion of their matrimonial home, failure to provide for the family and failure to repay a Village Banking loan she secured for him. Appearing before Chelstone Local Court Magistrate Charity Milambo, Memory said her husband initially asked her to obtain a K25,000 Village Banking loan, which he never paid back, and later urged her to get another K60,000, promising to settle all the loans after selling his vehicle. She added that...