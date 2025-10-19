A LUSAKA woman has told the court that her husband repeatedly infected her with syphilis, claiming he contracted the disease from a woman he took pity on after her husband died. This is in a case where Charity Chifwembe, 45, of Kamanga compound, has sued her husband, Chilembwe Kandala, 55, for marriage reconciliation, citing lack of intimacy for three years, failure to provide food for the family, and spending nights away from home whenever he gets drunk. Appearing before Chelstone Local Court Magistrate Charity Milambo, Chifwembe said if having unprotected sex with her HIV-positive husband is what it takes for them to reconcile and resume sleeping together, she is willing to do it. When Magistrate Milambo asked Kandala if he...