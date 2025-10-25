Mpali creator Frank Sibbuku says many actors struggle to be themselves in public because fans expect them to behave like their on-screen characters. He notes that fame often takes away an actor’s freedom, as the public tends to confuse their real-life personalities with the roles they play. Speaking in a Zambezi Magic special feature, Sibbuku reflected on his working relationship and friendship with actress Wangu Zulu, popularly known as Amai Guru, who passed away a fortnight ago and has since been laid to rest. Having worked with her across several productions, Sibbuku said what made Mai Guru special was her warmth, humility, and ability to connect with everyone on set. “Well, A-LIST Media, we’ve done quite a number of productions...