Rapper Dizmo says he drops songs back-to-back to keep the hits coming and his name buzzing. He also says many young rappers in the hood are copying his style, showing just how much his music influences the next generation. Dizmo admits that predicting a hit song is never easy, as some tracks you’re confident about flop, while others you drop casually can surprise everyone. Featuring on The Table, Dizmo said that young rappers sounding like him demonstrates his music’s impact. “Maybe it’s because I’ve displayed a real story. Even the features that I jump on, you find that 80% of the songs I jump on, if it’s a rapper, they somehow sound like me. I understand that. It’s good. It’s...