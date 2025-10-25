Veteran singer Kay Figo has called on industry influencers and event organisers to stop favouring the same small “circle” of artistes for shows, festivals, and awards. She says female artistes continue to be sidelined from major events, a situation that has forced many to give up on their music careers. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Kay Figo said while her fans have consistently shown her love and support, she hasn’t received the same energy from fellow artistes or industry leaders. “In terms of support that I’ve gotten from my fans, I feel they have been good. I can’t complain about that. From my fellow artistes, I don’t think I’ve received so much support. I don’t know why. I’m not...