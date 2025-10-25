Gospel sensation Mag44 is set to celebrate God’s goodness with the release of his final music album this December. Mag44 will release his album on the 13th, which he says will be his biggest and most unforgettable concert. He says the concert isn’t about the album or even his music, but rather a moment to honour Jesus and reflect on how far God has brought each of us. Mag44 revealed on TikTok that he will hold the concert in Lusaka at the Blessing Centre. “This is Blessing Centre. It’s the biggest indoor venue in Zambia, and it seats over 7,000 people. I’m telling you because this December, I’ll be releasing my very last album, and on the 13th of December,...