Veteran musician and folk music legend Pontiano Kaiche has described the past few days as overwhelming after false reports of his death flooded social media, prompting hundreds of concerned fans and friends to reach out to him. The rumours, which began circulating early this week, forced Kaiche to release a video statement confirming that he is alive and in good health. “Today is the 20th of October, 2025, and the time is 10:03 hours. I’m right here at my home, and I’d like to dispel the rumour that started circulating yesterday on social media about me, saying that I had passed, that I’m no longer alive. Please be informed that I’m alive and well. The number of people that have...