Veteran musician Sista D has called on fellow artistes to focus on delivering live performances rather than miming their songs during shows. She says many performances she has attended recently have left her disappointed, with musicians merely holding microphones while playing pre-recorded tracks. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Sista D challenged the notion that live music is too expensive to stage, insisting that it is possible for artistes to perform with live bands even on a modest budget. “Yes and no. Because when I talk about that, most people say, ‘No, live music is expensive. You know, promoters will not manage to do that.’ But I’ve always said everything is possible, and it’s something that is part of the...