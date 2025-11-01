HE gave us unforgettable hits like Sikiriti, Kwa George and Pillow, and now Mr Perfecto is back with a bang. His latest track, Are You Selling, carries a strong message. In the song, B1 calls out the illusion of flashy lifestyles promoted by influencers. He urges fans to look beyond the glitter and see what people are really selling. He says these days, flashy lifestyles can be deceiving. You’ll see women doing very little but driving Range Rovers, jetting off to Dubai or Hawaii, and living the high life, all while their wealth comes from sugar daddies or married men. In a chat with Diggers Lite, Bruce Simbalangwa, popularly known as B1, teased that people should be upfront about what...