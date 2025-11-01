GOSPEL musician Prophet DM Siame, best known for his trending song ‘Monekela Pa Bana Bandi’ (Burning Bush), has stirred public debate after claims surfaced that he used artificial intelligence to produce the track. The song’s vocals bear a striking resemblance to gospel artistes Abel Chungu and Ephraim Son of Africa, making many listeners to believe it was one of them singing. However, what has fuelled suspicion is that Prophet Siame’s natural voice, dialect and English pronunciation sound completely different from the vocals in the song, prompting criticism that AI was used to generate the music. Addressing critics over claims that his songs are produced using AI, Prophet Siame says many Zambians are not exposed to modern ways of creating music....