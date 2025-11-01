THE voter registration exercise, which started on October 13th and runs until November 11th, is currently underway but has seen a disappointing turnout so far. Stakeholders attribute the low numbers to poor sensitisation, leaving many Zambians unaware or unmotivated to register. Seeing a chance to turn things around, the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says its artistes are ready to use their music and influence to team up with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to educate and energise the public to register and make their voices count in next year’s General Election. Association president B Flow says musicians are ready to hit the road with the ECZ, taking voter education to all ten provinces. The plan is a nationwide...