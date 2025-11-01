THE UK and Australia have become hotspots for Zambian artistes, not by chance, but by opportunity, with stars like Danny Kaya, Chile One and Yo Maps getting fans on their feet last weekend in Birmingham. The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) explains that artistes perform where they are booked the most, and the UK is a frequent destination because organisers see a growing Zambian community, creating big business opportunities. Zambian artistes have been lighting up stages in the UK and Australia for some time, making frequent gigs abroad. Fans have long wondered why artistes head to these countries more than any others. The trend continued last weekend at ZAMALAWI Link Up 25, held at The New Bingley Hall, Hockley Circus,...