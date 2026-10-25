FOR many Zambians who remember worshipping God through Nathan Nyirenda’s popular gospel song Mwemakufi in the mid-2000s, seeing him passionately perform Mampi’s secular hit Swililili came as a surprise. While some people praised his singing and ability to perform different types of music, others were left wondering what had happened to the Nathan they knew, whose gospel songs had touched many lives and were regularly played in homes and churches. But Nathan, who says he appreciates every criticism, maintains that he has never just been a gospel artiste and has no intention of stopping his secular performances simply because some people are disappointed. He says he will continue performing different types of music as he pursues his dream of becoming...