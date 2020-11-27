UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has revealed that the institution ran from 1994 to 2014 without audited financial statements, but is working to ensure the University is up to-date by June, 2021. Speaking when they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Thursday, Prof Mumba said that the institution was currently working on the 2018 report and working to ensure that they were up to-date by June, 2021. “Why is UNZA lagging behind in audits? For the benefit of the members of the Committee might want...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.