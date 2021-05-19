USA Charg’e D’affairs David Young speaks during the handover of the teaching and learning materials by the USAID let’s read project to the Ministry of general education at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 15, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE US government has pledged to contribute US$401.6 million, about K9 billion, next year towards HIV epidemic control, with an additional US$20.1 million supporting COVID-19 relief. This is according to a statement issued by the Embassy of the United States of America in Lusaka, Tuesday. “U.S Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. David Young and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama today (Tuesday) announced the U.S. government’s pledge to contribute $401.6 million (K9 billion) next year towards HIV epidemic control, with an additional $20.1 million (K448.9 million) supporting COVID-19 relief,” read the...