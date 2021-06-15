MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says 27 people have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Speaking during an emergency meeting, Monday, Dr Malama said the country is predicted to lose about 400 people from the pandemic every two weeks if the laxity in adhering to COVID-19 guidelines amidst the third wave continues. “On a sad note, we lost 27 people from COVID-19. Again if you reflect this is the highest ever recorded in this country. We cannot let the situation continue like that. Let me...



