ZAMBIA National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) general secretary Newman Bubala says teachers are always ready to work provided the environment is safe. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Bubala said there was need to ensure that the school environments were safe before schools were reopened. “For the teachers, we are always ready to teach, always ready to work. All we want is to work in a safe environment. If tomorrow the Ministry of Health says the environment is now safe, teachers will be there, but how do we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.