POLICE have recorded a warn and caution statement from PF member of the central committee Chishimba Kambwili for the offence of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin. And PF Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has wondered why Kambwili is only being found with a case now that he has been adopted as a member of the central committee. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police public relations officer Danny Mwale said Kambwili was detained in police custody but yet to be…...



