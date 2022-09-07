THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested a 23-year-old UNILUS student for money laundering activities involving over K70,000. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said Andrew Mwanza obtained K70, 620 from various people by purporting that he would assist them to obtain Scholarships and Visas to study medicine in Canada, Germany and Russia. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a student from the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) for money laundering activities involving over K70,000.00, contrary to the Laws of Zambia. The Commission has arrested Andrew Mwanza, a male student aged 23 years for Obtaining Money by False Pretenses Contrary to Section 309…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.