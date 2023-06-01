Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has warned bar owners to stop trading from markets or face prosecution. And Nkombo says he will consider Chief Chamuka’s proposal that government should recognise and licence kachasu. Nkombo was speaking at a high-level meeting organised by the Civil Society Organisations on the need to curb the illegal selling of alcohol on the streets. Various stakeholders from the church, House of Chiefs and civil society organisations were in attendance and the Lusaka Mayor and Health Minister Silvia Masebo all gave their recommendations to the local government minister. Resulting from the resolutions of the meeting, Nkombo directed that all council liquor licensing committees would cancel all the liquor home shop licenses. “I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.