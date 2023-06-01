INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the Patriotic Front’s manifesto is of no value to the new dawn government. Last week, PF Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa said he was ready to deliver the opposition party’s manifesto to President Hakainde Hichilema because it had alternative solutions to what he was grappling with. But in an interview, Milupi argued that the implementation of the PF manifesto saw unprecedented levels of corruption. “The PF had solutions as indicated in their manifesto, they went into government and implemented whatever they think is in their manifesto. That implementation of their manifesto which they want to give to us is what resulted in the Kwacha deteriorating from under K5 per Dollar to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.