PF member Bowman Lusambo says the party is where it is today because they ignored people like Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu when he tried to advise them, and only listened to themselves. Lusambo was responding to Archbishop Mpundu who described the PF as shameless liars for saying that they never castigated priests who criticised their government. Archbishop Mpundu said the PF shouldn’t be talking “trash” because they were on his neck whenever he criticised them. Earlier this week, PF vice-president Given Lubinda said the PF did not refer to Archbishop Mpundu as a son of Lucifer when he spoke against them while they were still in office. But in an interview, Wednesday, Lusambo said Archbishop Mpundu was actually right because…...



