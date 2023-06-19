PF Member of the Central Committee Mwiimba Malama says it would have been easy for the party to hold its convention if it was still in government because well-wishers would have offered financial help. In a recent interview, Malama said holding a convention was not an easy thing, especially for a big political party. “You know, when a party has got structures, then it means leadership is there. All the structures are intact. They might be demoralised and be lukewarm, but the truth of the matter is that most of the positions are occupied by office bearers. For me, that is good enough for the period which has elapsed without going for the convention because there are leaders in structures…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.