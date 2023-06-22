ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) Secretary General Dr Kaumba Tolopu says the country has enough skilled neurosurgeons but government needs to buy more machinery to make their work easier. And Dr Tolopu says Zambian neurosurgeons have become so sophisticated that they are now able to remove some brain tumours through the nose. Recently, Maina Soko Medical Centre successfully performed a complex brain operation on a 29-year-old female. Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Dr Tolopu said although there were medical personnel specialised to perform complex brain surgeries, there was need to ensure there was more equipment in hospitals to carry out the complex surgeries. “We have the human resource, like I mentioned, we’ve increased the number in terms of the…...



